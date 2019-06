- Detroit animal control officers and the Michigan Humane Society were at a home in Detroit Thursday morning for a report of an animal hoarding situation.

We're told more than 50 birds of different varieties were being kept in the 13100 block of McDougall Street, which is near Conant Street and the Davison Freeway. We're told chickens, ducks, turkeys, peacocks and other types of birds were there, including babies.

Rescue crews secured all the animals just after noon, and counted 80 birds.

"We definitely have work to do," Elise Ramsey from the Michigan Humane Society told us.

We're told the man who lives at the home used to live on a farm in Bangladesh and appears to have not been aware of city codes and regulations that don't permit these types of birds here. Neighbors say this was his hobby and that they just referred to him as "the chicken man."

Charges may be pending but right now it doesn't appear to be a case of animal cruelty or neglect. We're told the owner is cooperating with the humane society and other investigators.

The animals will be checked over by a veterinarian before being relocated to different farms or sanctuaries.