Drive-by shooting leaves one dead and two injured on Detroit's east side

- A drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side leaves one man dead and two others hurt.

Police say it happened behind an apartment on Cadieux near Morang, just after six this evening.

A car pulled up to another vehicle and the people inside opened fire with long guns.

The car being hit crashed into the apartment building and they weren't the only ones in danger.

"Several gunshots were fired into the apartments there. Inside the apartments were several residents. We do know that at least one resident was struck, a 27 year old man was struck in the abdomen," Captain Darin Szilagy said.

Also wounded in the hand a 19-year-old and the 18 year old driver of the car was killed in the crash.

The shooters were in a dark colored sedan possibly a Chrysler 300 or a Lincoln.

