- A 30-year-old man died from a medical incident while driving behind the wheel on I-96 Tuesday afternoon.

The Farmington man rear-ended another driver on the freeway at Telegraph after "going an excessive speed" in his Chevrolet Malibu according to MIchigan State Police.

There was very little damage to either vehicle from the crash. The Chevy continued off the road to the right and struck the wall. Arriving troopers noticed that the male was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

"Troopers broke a window and was able to get the man out and perform CPR. The CPR was not effective. He was transported to Botsford Hospital where he was pronounced dead," said Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw.

The incident shut down the freeway for about two hours while troopers investigated the scene.

The investigation is continuing.