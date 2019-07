- A disturbing video shows a pregnant woman being hit by a car outside a Burger King this weekend in Dearborn Heights.

The wild assault involving three women ends when an SUV driver hits the pregnant woman. A witness happened to record the moment no one was expecting. Be warned - the rest of this video is hard to watch.

Amazingly police say the pregnant, who was hit only received bumps and bruises and the baby is okay.

Burger King employees had no comment about a wild incident involving their co-workers that happened Saturday night outside a Burger King on W. Warren.

Someone standing nearby happened to be recording as two women start beating the driver of a black SUV.

One of the women can be seen throwing punches and hurling insults. She appears to be very pregnant. The violent assault came to an end and the woman aggressively backs up and looks like she is trying to get out of harms' way.

But it's not over - the driver of the SUV accelerates and slams into the pregnant woman.

The suspect then took off. FOX 2 is told police have identified the woman - but she hasn't yet been taken into custody.

Video credit: worldstarhiphop.com/