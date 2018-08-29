Elderly couple found shot, woman fatally in Macomb Township

- An elderly couple found shot, one of them fatally, has a Macomb Township neighborhood shocked.

"It tears me up. Was there anything I could've done," a neighbor said.

Neighbors in Macomb township are asking themselves that question Wednesday after learning the husband and wife were shot on Mackenzie Drive - the woman, dying.

"I heard a couple, like, bang bang bang," said a neighbor. "I sat up in bed and I thought what was that?"

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says just before 9 p.m. Tuesday the couple's son, who lives in Florida, called police after getting a strange call from his father. The 78-year-old was slurring his words and also, called 911.



"He was slurring his words to the point that our dispatcher was having a hard time understanding him," said Sgt. Renee Yax, Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Minutes later, deputies arrived to their home locked but, forced themselves in. That was where they found the 69-year-old woman dead in the master bedroom shot in her head, leg and hand. Her husband was shot in the head in the master bathroom, but still alive - a gun close by.



"When I saw them they were normal," said neighbor Peter Sinishtai. "I never realized something would happen like that, so you never know."

Living next door to the couple for years this neighbor says when she saw the man Tuesday morning, he seemed angry.

"He was walking down the street with his fists clenched tight when he was walking up the driveway," she said.

That neighbor says the couple had always been friendly, but says she and other neighbors have noticed quite a change in the elderly man.

"The last two years we've seen some serious declining, mentally."

That neighbor says she had to call the police about two years ago, catching them peering into her home and taking photos and six months after that, animal control.

"He kept telling us our dog had been defecating in their yard," she said. "So he decided he was going to catch our dog and he put rat poison in a tuna can."

Neighbors noticed the woman had also become quieter, more submissive but never witnessed any violence, until now.

FOX 2: "You don't seem surprised at all."

"No I'm not," said the neighbor.

Police say while their investigation is just beginning, that man, now stable in the hospital, is expected to survive.

"They really loved each other and they were always together," she said. "I just think he really didn't know what he was doing."

