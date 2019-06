- Wyandotte police are looking for an elderly woman wanted in a string of bank robbery cases.

The woman attempted to rob the Monroe Bank and Trust Wednesday morning in the 2500 block of Fort Street in Wyandotte. She is also wanted for robberies at a Chase Bank in Riverview and a Huntington Bank in Southgate.

At the Wyandotte bank she presented a note and left in a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country minivan, believed to be dark in color. Employees called 911 and she left without stealing any money.

Police say it was unclear whether she had a weapon or getaway driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.