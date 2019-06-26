< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. New bill proposes nation's first charging network for electric cars in Michigan data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk_electric%20vehicle%20package%20bill_062619_1561580892538.jpg_7447108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk_electric%20vehicle%20package%20bill_062619_1561580892538.jpg_7447108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk_electric%20vehicle%20package%20bill_062619_1561580892538.jpg_7447108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk_electric%20vehicle%20package%20bill_062619_1561580892538.jpg_7447108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414882985-414882136" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk_electric%20vehicle%20package%20bill_062619_1561580892538.jpg_7447108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk_electric%20vehicle%20package%20bill_062619_1561580892538.jpg_7447108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk_electric%20vehicle%20package%20bill_062619_1561580892538.jpg_7447108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk_electric%20vehicle%20package%20bill_062619_1561580892538.jpg_7447108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By Jack Nissen
Posted Jun 26 2019 04:33PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 04:35PM EDT 2)</strong> - Since she purchased a Chevy Volt, Mallory McMorrow wondered if she could drive from Detroit to Marquette in an Electric Vehicle.</p><p>As of now, she estimates it would become a week-long excursion getting from the Motor City to Michigan’s upper peninsula. However, the time it would take to travel from point A to B may soon shrink.</p><p>On Wednesday, a four-part bipartisan package of bills was introduced to the Michigan legislature. The objective is to create a statewide electric vehicle charging network.</p><p>“How cool would it be if we can market a Pure Michigan road trip?” said Senator McMorrow, D-Royal Oak. “It’s really exciting. We’ve worked really hard for the last six months.”</p><p>The legislation is a package of four separate bills that are sponsored by a bipartisan group of eight legislators. Together, they make up one of the first statewide initiatives in the country that embraces electric vehicle charging. It engages Michigan’s infrastructure, environment and small business, fitting what McMorrow describes as that “sweet spot” in Michigan politics.</p><p>“The overarching goal is to expand the state’s charging infrastructure,” said McMorrow.</p><p>The first of four bills establishes a counsel of experts on energy, technology and transportation under the Michigan Department of Transportation. Together the individuals would be tasked with developing a plan of where to implement these charging stations that would be coordinated with utilities and private companies around the state.</p><p>The following two bills engages the state parks by allowing the state to install and lease space for charging stations at those parks. The revenue that would be generated from leasing those spaces would go toward the park system.</p><p>Finally, the fourth bill would provide tax incentives for small businesses and multi-unit housing projects to install electric vehicle charging stations.</p><p>“We are at a tipping point where we have to execute now or we’re going to lose industry,” McMorrow said. “We need to keep industry and attract more people to it.”</p><p>Glenn Stevens is executive director of MICHauto, which represents stakeholders for the automotive industry was sitting in his car at a Petoskey State Park parking lot when the legislation was announced.</p><p>“I’m looking at the parking lot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t it be nice if there were charging stations here?’” he said.</p><p>Currently finding a charging station in Michigan can be tricky.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk_Electric%20vehicle%20map_062619_1561581035097.jpeg_7447109_ver1.0.jpg" style="width: 50%; float: right;" /></p><p>In December, 2018, the Detroit Regional Chamber analyzed the feasibility of driving from Detroit to Traverse City in an electric car. In the article, a map of Michigan shows different routes taken by a Nissan LEAF, Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla 3. “Overall, the results were mixed based on the vehicle model and number of charging stations,” read a caption from the story. One of the biggest determining factors for the routes was the location of charging stations.</p><p>Stevens is also the vice president of Automotive & Mobility Initiatives with the Detroit Chamber - which has endorsed the legislation. He said Michigan’s automotive industry makes it a prime candidate to pioneer the state, as well as the country, toward a more electric vehicle-friendly future.</p><p>“Having a full electric vehicle or even a hybrid - being able to get across the state (in one) is a challenge. We need to eliminate that challenge,” Stevens said. “This is our significant industry. But the industry is transforming dramatically, and as the world becomes more connected and automated, Michigan needs to have a leadership role.”</p><p>An <a href="http://www.detroitchamber.com/michauto-finds-auto-industry-has-225-billion-economic-contribution-to-michigan/">economic analysis</a> by MICHauto found the auto industry contributes $225 billion to the state’s economy. Legislation like this helps make it easier for more investment to come into the state; in a manufacturing sense as well as a green one.</p><p>For people that own a home and an electric car, powering that vehicle isn’t always a struggle. However, for those that rent an apartment, there’s a bigger barrier. McMorrow said there had been talk of mandating developers to install charging stations at new multi-unit housing projects.</p><p>She thinks there’s a better way to incentivize developers.</p><p>“We want to encourage adoption without forcing developers,” she said. “This can be attractive to tenants. That’s how the bill functions.”</p><p>Six months may feel like a long time to produce four bills, but there are few examples of legislation like this. Only a couple other states have signed laws relating to charging stations, which is part of the reason lawmakers went through dozens of drafts before they finalized on bills they were happy with. Much of the legislation started from scratch.</p><p>Lawmakers also talked to energy groups, industry experts, the League of Conservation Voters, conservative energy groups and utilities. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-motel%20redford%205yo-062619_1561548328119.jpg_7445287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-motel%20redford%205yo-062619_1561548328119.jpg_7445287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-motel%20redford%205yo-062619_1561548328119.jpg_7445287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-motel%20redford%205yo-062619_1561548328119.jpg_7445287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-motel%20redford%205yo-062619_1561548328119.jpg_7445287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 5, found dead at Redford motel died from blunt force trauma</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An autopsy report shows that 5-year-old girl who died at a Redford hotel Tuesday, died of multiple blunt force trauma.</p><p>The Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled that the little girl's death is a homicide following the autopsy performed Wednesday. </p><p>The 5-year-old girl, who has not been named, was not breathing when police arrived at Inn America on Telegraph Road in Redford Tuesday morning. Despite efforts to save her life, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/3-german-shepherds-rescued-by-msp-along-the-lodge-freeway" title="3 German Shepherds rescued by MSP along the Lodge Freeway" data-articleId="414830142" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugc-msp-german-shepherds-lodge-fwy-bkgd-062619_1561563455388_7446111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugc-msp-german-shepherds-lodge-fwy-bkgd-062619_1561563455388_7446111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugc-msp-german-shepherds-lodge-fwy-bkgd-062619_1561563455388_7446111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugc-msp-german-shepherds-lodge-fwy-bkgd-062619_1561563455388_7446111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugc-msp-german-shepherds-lodge-fwy-bkgd-062619_1561563455388_7446111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 German Shepherds rescued by MSP along the Lodge Freeway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Michigan State Police came to the rescue on a busy freeway overnight. </p><p>The troopers saved three German Shepherds who had gotten loose along the Lodge Freeway. Right now MSP is still trying to track down the owner of the dogs. </p><p>Troopers got a call about a loose dog on the freeway near Forest Avenue, just south of I-94. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-wanted-in-deadly-warren-hit-and-run-may-have-fled-to-georgia" title="Woman wanted in deadly Warren hit-and-run may have fled to Georgia" data-articleId="414825603" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/wjbk-valerie-bostle-schoenherr-062619_1561562088090_7446028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman wanted in deadly Warren hit-and-run may have fled to Georgia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Warren believe they've identified a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Schoenherr earlier this month. </p><p>Police said Wednesday they've issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Valerie Ann Bostle, a 36-year-old woman from St. Clair Shores. She's wanted for various charges of homicide-manslaughter, and for failing to stop at the scene of an accident. </p><p>The accident happened on June 5 on Schoenherr near Julius Street. 