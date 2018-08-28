State police: EMS worker stabbed in neck on I-96 in Novi

- An EMS worker was reportedly of stabbed on I-96 near Meadowbrook Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers from the Metro North Post were called to the location for a stabbing at 5:35 p.m. A male suspect was seen crawling out of the woods. He then attacked EMS workers when they tried to move him into the ambulance.

"As the male suspect is loaded into the EMS, he becomes combative and stabs one of the workers in the neck and tries to stab the second. They push the suspect out of the EMS and lock the doors. A Novi Police officer notices the situation and take the suspect into custody," according to a tweet from Michigan State Police.

The EMS driver and suspect are at an area hospital, while Novi police located the suspect's vehicle parked at Twelve Oaks.

MSP and Novi police are continuing to investigate this incident.

State police said "it appears that the suspect is suffering from a mental illness."

