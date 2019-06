- Erebus has been terrifying metro Detroiters for decades with their four-story haunted house. Now the team is trying something new, with a multi-room escape room facility in Pontiac.

An escape room is an interactive room or series of rooms themed around a mission where a team works together to solve clues and puzzles, with the goal of "escaping" from the room before time runs out. The themes of the three current rooms at the new facility are prison break, CSI investigation and ancient Egypt.

The Terebus brothers, Brad and Zac promise there's nothing "scary" about these rooms and that they're keep the frights across town at Erebus. But they've put the same attention to detail in each room that has made Erebus world renowned for nearly 20 years now.

"Each room itself takes about 9 months, about 3 months of planning, and the rest of that is all working together and just trying to get the project out there and completed," Brad said.

All rooms have a 60-minute time limit.

Lockdown room: Solve clues in order to move through each room to make your prison break. The rooms are unbelievably creative and realistic, moving you through a maze of several rooms through the corridors of death row. Can hold up to 12 players.

Body of Evidence room: Interact as a CSI investigator on the trail of a serial killer. The room promises "dead" bodies that add to the extremely immersive set, fully encompassing you in the hunt. Can hold up to 8 players.

The third room, Eye of Horus, won't be opening until later this summer. It will accommodate up to 10 players.

Other rooms with varying themes are also in the works.

Tickets are $28 and you must schedule your gameplay time in advance. You can get more information at www.erebusescape.com.