Fate of Aretha Franklin's fortune remains uncertain, IRS debt looms fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fate of Aretha Franklin's fortune remains uncertain, IRS debt looms&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/fate-of-aretha-franklin-s-fortune-remains-uncertain-irs-debt-looms" data-title="Fate of Aretha Franklin's fortune remains uncertain, IRS debt looms" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/fate-of-aretha-franklin-s-fortune-remains-uncertain-irs-debt-looms" addthis:title="Fate of Aretha Franklin's fortune remains uncertain, IRS debt looms"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413229140.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413229140");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413229140_413223114_151084"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413229140_413223114_151084";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413223114","video":"575433","title":"No%20decision%20yet%20on%20hand-written%20wills%20found%20in%20Aretha%20Franklin%27s%20home","caption":"The%20fate%20of%20the%20Queen%20of%20Soul%27s%20fortune%20remains%20uncertain.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FNo_decision_yet_on_hand_written_wills_fo_0_7411865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FNo_decision_yet_on_hand_written_wills_found_in_A_575433_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655426721%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DHqq1HfmIMPIW3MIMAeqWka_cL-o","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffate-of-aretha-franklin-s-fortune-remains-uncertain-irs-debt-looms"}},"createDate":"Jun 17 2019 08:45PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413229140_413223114_151084",video:"575433",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/No_decision_yet_on_hand_written_wills_fo_0_7411865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520fate%2520of%2520the%2520Queen%2520of%2520Soul%2527s%2520fortune%2520remains%2520uncertain.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/17/No_decision_yet_on_hand_written_wills_found_in_A_575433_1800.mp4?Expires=1655426721&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Hqq1HfmIMPIW3MIMAeqWka_cL-o",eventLabel:"No%20decision%20yet%20on%20hand-written%20wills%20found%20in%20Aretha%20Franklin%27s%20home-413223114",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffate-of-aretha-franklin-s-fortune-remains-uncertain-irs-debt-looms"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Camille Amiri
Posted Jun 17 2019 09:34PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 08:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 09:48PM EDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413229140-413222455" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/aretha%20pic%20and%20will%20combo_1560818548817.jpg_7411860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413229140" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - The fate of the Queen of Soul's fortune remains uncertain. </p><p>A couple weeks ago multiple handwritten wills were discovered in Aretha Franklin's home. The wait whether they are valid is about to get longer. </p><p>Several attorneys packed an Oakland County courtroom Monday afternoon - but there is still no final decision on the wills.</p><p>"What happened today everybody got to have their say and everything got rolled down the road," said Craig Smith, Edward Franklin's attorney.</p><p>At issue is the late Aretha Franklin's assets and three handwritten wills discovered in her home in May. The Queen of Soul died last August from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 - <strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/judge-deciding-today-if-3-found-hand-written-wills-of-aretha-franklin-s-are-valid" target="_blank">but there was no formal will at the time of her death.</a></strong></p><p>A handwriting expert will determine the validity of the wills written in 2010 and 2014.</p><p>"As a general rule, the most recent will controls over earlier ones," said Smith. "So the 19, 2014 will, if it is valid, if it is her handwriting, that wipes out the 2010 will.</p><p>Lawyers for Aretha Franklin and for family members named in the wills, say it is still unclear how much the late Queen of Soul's estate is worth</p><p>"There was no inventory of all the assets that were owned by Ms. Franklin at the time of her death on Aug. 16, 2018," said Charlene Glover Hogan, Kel Franklin's attorney. "Nobody to this day knows exactly what was in her estate."</p><p>One of the issues up for debate is whether to sell off Franklin's assets to settle her debt. According to the IRS, she owes millions of dollars in back taxes.</p><p>"You have to look into a crystal ball, is there going to be enough cash coming in to satisfy the debts," said Smith. "If there is enough cash flow coming in to satisfy the debts, you wouldn't have to sell anything."</p><p>"There is sufficient money coming into the estate from numerous sources," said Hogan. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/crashes-fights-and-a-gas-pump-left-on-fire-in-crazy-detroit-gas-station-scene" title="Crashes, fights and a gas pump left on fire in crazy Detroit gas station scene" data-articleId="413241739" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Crashes__fights_and_a_gas_pump_left_on_f_0_7412361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Crashes__fights_and_a_gas_pump_left_on_f_0_7412361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Crashes__fights_and_a_gas_pump_left_on_f_0_7412361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Crashes__fights_and_a_gas_pump_left_on_f_0_7412361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Crashes__fights_and_a_gas_pump_left_on_f_0_7412361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="“This is one of the craziest thing that I’ve ever seen in my life," said Dave Khazendar, the manager." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crashes, fights and a gas pump left on fire in crazy Detroit gas station scene</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Crashes, fights and even an attempted cover up at a Detroit Citgo station.</p><p>“This is one of the craziest thing that I’ve ever seen in my life," said Dave Khazendar, the manager.</p><p>Security cameras at the station at Mt. Elliot and E. Grand Blvd recorded the entire scene early Sunday at 4:45 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/non-profit-for-special-needs-adults-mi-cookie-project-enjoys-sweet-success" title="Non-profit for special needs adults MI Cookie Project enjoys sweet success" data-articleId="413230380" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Non_profit_for_special_needs_adults_MI_C_0_7411908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Non_profit_for_special_needs_adults_MI_C_0_7411908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Non_profit_for_special_needs_adults_MI_C_0_7411908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Non_profit_for_special_needs_adults_MI_C_0_7411908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Non_profit_for_special_needs_adults_MI_C_0_7411908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stephanie Jackson's shirt says it all - "Best cookies in the D."" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Non-profit for special needs adults MI Cookie Project enjoys sweet success</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Stephanie Jackson's shirt says it all - "Best cookies in the D."</p><p>All volunteers measuring, mixing, dropping the dough, baking the goods and packaging them for sale.</p><p>It's called Mi Cookie Project, a non-profit for adults with special needs. It is the brainchild of Maggie Gibson. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/former-inmate-suing-macomb-county-jail-claims-guards-assaulted-him" title="Former inmate suing Macomb County Jail, claims guards assaulted him" data-articleId="413212818" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Former_inmate_suing_Macomb_County_Jail___0_7411220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Former_inmate_suing_Macomb_County_Jail___0_7411220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Former_inmate_suing_Macomb_County_Jail___0_7411220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Former_inmate_suing_Macomb_County_Jail___0_7411220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Former_inmate_suing_Macomb_County_Jail___0_7411220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former inmate suing Macomb County Jail, claims guards assaulted him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The story of a drug offense that landed Charles Dedes in jail in 2016 has still not been concluded.</p><p>That's because he's suing the Macomb County Jail for assault.</p><p>Video footage shows a confrontational between Dedes and several guards turned violent when they wrestled him against the wall before pushing him into a cell.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_7411734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_20190617235006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. 