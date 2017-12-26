Father of 3 killed after Detroit liquor store altercation

- A fight inside a Detroit liquor store spilled out into the parking lot and turned deadly.

Detroit police say Friday night -- just days before Christmas 36-year-old Derrick Calhoun was inside the Mount Elliot and Charlevoix market and got into some sort of argument. Police believe one of the men got into a gray Dodge Challenger, drove around and waited for Calhoun to walk out.

"The bullets went flying and he took a hit," his uncle Dupree Calhoun said.

After shooting Calhoun, Detroit police say the man took off westbound on Charlevoix, hitting another car and driving off again.

"A man don't pull out guns and do cowardly acts when a person is defenseless. He didn't have a weapon," Calhoun said.

They had to break the news to Calhoun's three kids one by one.

"I have an empty space in my heart," said Shavone Melton, the mother of his children.

She says she's unable to believe it herself.

Calhoun's twin boys are just 7 years old and his daughter is only 10.

"If he had 2 other people with him why didn't the other people help him?" his daughter said.

Detroit police say no arrests have been made. His family asking the person who pulled that trigger and took the father of these children to do the right thing.