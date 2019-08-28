< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <section id="story426015256" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426015256" data-article-version="1.0">FBI raids Canton home of UAW President Gary Jones</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/fbi-raids-canton-home-of-uaw-president-gary-jones" data-title="FBI raids Canton home of UAW President Gary Jones" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/fbi-raids-canton-home-of-uaw-president-gary-jones" addthis:title="FBI raids Canton home of UAW President Gary Jones"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426015256.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426015256");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426015256-426015209"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426015256-426015209" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 12:43PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 2)</strong> - The FBI is searching the Canton Township home of the president of the United Auto Workers, apparently another step in an investigation of union corruption. </p><p>In response, the UAW says there's "absolutely no need" for the search. The union says it has been cooperating with investigators. </p><p>Agents also searched the Corona, California, home of former UAW President Dennis Williams and the union's northern Michigan retreat. </p><p>Eight people have pleaded guilty in an investigation of union officials and Fiat Chrysler executives enriching themselves with money from a job training center in Detroit. But the probe appeared to widen two weeks ago when a former union official was charged with accepting kickbacks from union vendors.</p><p>This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates. </p><p>Statement on UAW Cooperation with Government Investigation:</p><p><em>The UAW and President Gary Jones have always fully cooperated with the government investigators in this matter. As the leader of the UAW, President Jones is determined to uncover and address any and all wrongdoing, wherever it might lead. There was absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government today - the UAW has voluntarily responded to every request the government has made throughout the course of its investigation, produced literally hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials to the government, and most importantly, when wrongdoing has been discovered, we have taken strong action to address it. The UAW will continue to cooperate with the government in its investigation, as we have been doing throughout.<br> <br> Trust in UAW leadership is never more important than during the bargaining process, when profit-laden auto companies stand to benefit from media leaks, false assumptions, and political grandstanding. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Wish_Upon_a_Teen_surprises_girl_with_hea_0_7622367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Wish_Upon_a_Teen_surprises_girl_with_hea_0_7622367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Wish_Upon_a_Teen_surprises_girl_with_hea_0_7622367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Wish_Upon_a_Teen_surprises_girl_with_hea_0_7622367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/Wish_Upon_a_Teen_surprises_girl_with_hea_0_7622367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wish Upon a Teen's Design My Room Program helps lift the spirits of teens who are in the hospital long term." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wish Upon a Teen surprises girl with heart disease with decorated hospital room</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wish Upon a Teen's Design My Room Program helps lift the spirits of teens who are in the hospital long term. Volunteers come in and redesign the space to make things more comfortable for them. </p><p>Malea was born with cardiomyopathy. She had a transplant in 2015, but is currently awaiting another heart transplant because she's gone into heart failure with the other one. </p><p>While Malea and her family waited in the patient lounge at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Nancy Sovran from Wish Upon a Teen worked her magic with some of Malea's favorite colors and favorite things.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/a-stage-a-playground-and-more-downtown-detroit-s-spirit-plaza-getting-800k-upgrade" title="A stage, a playground, and more: Downtown Detroit's Spirit Plaza getting $800K upgrade" data-articleId="426003614" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A stage, a playground, and more: Downtown Detroit's Spirit Plaza getting $800K upgrade</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The City of Detroit announced Wednesday the Spirit Plaza near downtown's infamous Spirit of Detroit statue is getting nearly $800,000 worth of improvements.</p><p>Following the Jazz Festival in September, the plaza near Woodward and Jefferson will undergo construction. City officials plan to add a stage for live performances, increase seating, remove the median that separates the plaza into two halves, and build a wall-type structure and create a playground for kids.</p><p>The area was transformed from a roadway into pedestrian plaza in June 2017 as a temporary summer fixture for live performances and peaceful demonstrations. Now the City Council has voted to make the public gathering space permanent. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-seen-leaving-hours-before-house-fire-death-in-waterford" title="Man seen leaving hours before house fire death in Waterford" data-articleId="425997295" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man seen leaving hours before house fire death in Waterford</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say they're investigating the house fire death of a Waterford woman as a homicide. </p><p>The house fire happened on North Lynn Road Tuesday morning. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> (Photo by Fishman/ullstein bild via Getty Images)" title="BielefeldDoesntExist_Banner_Getty_1566929181892-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>German city offering $1.1 million if you can prove it doesn't exist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Ventana Wildlife Society’s “Condor Cam” captured a black bear feeding at the condor sanctuary in Big Sur." title="6 TX 401 big sur bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pul Trujillo was arrested after he was identified stealing 22 boxes of Dairy Queen ice cream bars. (Photo by San Miguel County Jail)" title="dairy queen thief_1566859231891.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-uaw%20president%20raid-082819_1567010625691.jpg_7622305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>FBI raids Canton home of UAW President Gary Jones</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a-stage-a-playground-and-more-downtown-detroit-s-spirit-plaza-getting-800k-upgrade" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/08/Spirit_of_Detroit_area_to_become_pedestr_0_3450815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A stage, a playground, and more: Downtown Detroit's Spirit Plaza getting $800K upgrade</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-seen-leaving-hours-before-house-fire-death-in-waterford" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-fatal%20fire%20lynn-082819_1567005562750.jpg_7622050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man seen leaving hours before house fire death in Waterford</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-more-sinkholes-form-outside-schools-in-macomb-co" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-sinkhole%20macomb%20co-082819_1567005401122.jpg_7622044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-sinkhole%20macomb%20co-082819_1567005401122.jpg_7622044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-sinkhole%20macomb%20co-082819_1567005401122.jpg_7622044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-sinkhole%20macomb%20co-082819_1567005401122.jpg_7622044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-sinkhole%20macomb%20co-082819_1567005401122.jpg_7622044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 more sinkholes form outside schools in Macomb Co.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/school-superintendents-sound-alarm-over-lack-of-state-budget-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School superintendents sound alarm over lack of state budget</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content 