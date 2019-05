- A house on Maurer in Pontiac near Opdyke and Featherstone is one of about half a dozen homes raided Friday,

The operation was for what the FBI is calling an ongoing drug distribution investigation. The feds showed up loud and early to execute it.

"When I was leaving for work this morning they were throwing in a flashbang, I just heard a big boom," said Katelyn Holt.

FBI agents and Oakland County Sheriff Deputies raided several Pontiac homes that investigators say are related to an international drug trafficking ring one whose customers and crummy dope may have played a role in its downfall.

"This is a focus of our office and of all the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies around the country," said Mara Schneider, FBI spokesperson. "Our job today is to go out and get as many of these drugs off the street as we can."

Three people were arrested locally. According to court documents the group transports and sells heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth.

They are said to get the dope from Mexico by way of Phoenix, Arizona and transport it through the United States Postal Service.

People who live in the neighborhoods where the raids took place are stunned.

Investigators say the group bought low quality drugs back in February and customers complained about it.

According to court documents one of the suspects told another the dope was so bad, customers threatened to call the police on them. Now, several people are in custody.

Neighbors can breathe easier but the entire ordeal has left them shaken.

During this month's long investigation, federal agents seized several kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl. All of it came to a head with the raids and arrests here in metro Detroit and locations across the country.