- She was reported missing on July 5. Her body was found July 7.

However, police want to know what happened to a metro Detroit woman before she was reported missing.

Lily Camara, a 28-year-old mother from Ferndale was found dead last Sunday, with police reporting her as a victim of a homicide.

"We got word that indeed her body has been found and identified as Lily Camara, as a victim of homicide," said Sgt. Baron Brown with the Ferndale Police.

In cases like these, police usually expect other reasons for persons to turn up missing. However, that wasn't the case over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"There's nothing wrong with an adult taking time out of her life for a couple of days and usually in a case like this, that's where we go first," Brown said. "But it became pretty apparent pretty quickly that this case was a little different."

Police won't say where Camara's body was found or how she was killed. However, officers are asking for help in piecing together the events that happened prior to her disappearance.

"She was supposed to meet friends on Tuesday night and didn't show up and she didn't pick up her daughter from her parent's house on Thursday morning, which is very unusual," said Poppy Goudsmit, a friend of Camara's.

Police are asking people to look out for Camara's 2017 black Ford Edge, with a license plate number of DQX9931. While they don't think anyone else is in danger, they ask asking for anyone did come in contact with Camara prior to her disappearance to assist them in their investigation.

"If anybody saw her at any period after the afternoon of July 2, try to rack your brain and think about where that was, when that was, who she was with, what kind of car she might have been in," Brown said. "That kind of information is very important."

If you know anything, the Ferndale Police Department asks that you contact them or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK UP.