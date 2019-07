Ferndale Police are searching for a missing mother, Lily Camara.

Friday, the Ferndale Police Department was contacted by a family friend of Camara's saying the 28-year-old resident of Ferndale had not been seen or heard from since July 2 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

This family friend, working on behalf of Camara's parents, stated it is unlike Camara to not have contact with her family or leave her child for such an extended period.

Additionally, police say Camara normally does not turn off her phone and it's been off for the last few days. Camara was expected at an event on the evening of July 2 but never attended.

Camara has numerous distinctive tattoos including one on her right temple. She drives a 2017 black Ford Edge.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lily Camara please contact the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650, option 5 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.