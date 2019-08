- A woman has died in a small house explosion Thursday morning in Southgate.

Southgate police tell us the 59-year-old woman lived alone in the home in the 13400 block of Cunningham where the explosion happened, around 9:30 a.m..

"I heard a loud boom," said Rachel Gamble, who heard the explosion. "And I looked out the door and could see flames coming out the back window."

SkyFOX was over the scene and a portion of the back half of the house is gone. A neighbor's house also has damage to the siding.

This is in a neighborhood near Fort Street and Northline Road.

Police tell us the woman used oxygen tanks, but couldn't say yet the reason the house may have exploded as it's still being determined by fire investigators.

"If you have any loved ones on oxygen who smoke, pay attention," warned one man.

As of now police didn't have reports of any other injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.