<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412593143" data-article-version="1.0">Flint activists livid with water investigation reset; mayor agrees with move</h1> <strong class='dateline'>FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - After three and a half years, more than $30 million taxpayer dollars spent investigating and prosecuting in the Flint water crisis,<strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/michigan-attorney-general-dismisses-all-criminal-charges-in-flint-water-crisis" target="_blank"> now charges against nine state and Flint officials dropped.</a></strong> (FOX 2)</strong> - After three and a half years, more than $30 million taxpayer dollars spent investigating and prosecuting in the Flint water crisis,<strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/michigan-attorney-general-dismisses-all-criminal-charges-in-flint-water-crisis" target="_blank"> now charges against nine state and Flint officials dropped.</a></strong></p><p>The move wipes clean involuntary manslaughter charges against two key players in the crisis. </p><p>The state Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud released a statement Thursday claiming they've uncovered new evidence including millions of documents and hundreds of electronic devices. </p><p>Hammoud said: "We cannot provide the citizens of Flint the investigation they rightly deserve by continuing to build on a flawed foundation. Dismissing these cases allows us to move forward according to the non-negotiable requirements of a thorough, methodical and ethical investigation."</p><p>Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said she backed the shocking decision. </p><p>"Some people were being charged with misdemeanors and we know what happened here was much higher than a misdemeanor and we didn't think everybody was being held accountable," Weaver said.</p><p>Weaver welcomes further investigation even though it could be years before anyone is charged or charged again. </p><p>"Delayed justice is better than no justice, and what happened was criminal and people should not get away with what happened here," she said. </p><p>Special Prosecutor Todd Flood led the Flint Water Crisis investigation for the state but was fired when Attorney General Dana Nessel took office in January.</p><p>Flood reacted to the news earlier Thursday.</p><p>"I don't think our investigation is flawed I think it was continuous and thorough and I think we were doing everything right, we believe," Flood said.</p><p>Flood tells FOX 2 this investigation isn't about him…it's about justice for Flint. </p><p>"I don't want to besmirch or say anything negative about any one person," he said. "That doesn't get us anywhere."</p><p>But not everyone is hopeful with the news investigation. </p><p>"What was happening was progress and this is a complete setback like worse than before," said Melissa Mays, Flint resident and activist. </p><p>Mays has been one of the biggest voices to narrate the crisis. She still doesn't trust the water - but at least took comfort that people were being punished for what happened to her city and her family. 