Former FOX 2 anchor opens marijuana dispensary in Detroit's Corktown

- Two years after leaving the news industry for medical reasons, Anqunette Jamison is now opening a medical marijuana business in Corktown.

Anqunette Jamison Sarfoh, you might know her as Q, is a former morning anchor at Fox 2. Now she and her husband Richard and their business partners are about to open Botaniq, a new medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit.

"Noon on Election Day, that's when we'll open the doors," she said.

Q left TV news two years ago because of her multiple sclerosis. It was her illness that lead her to medical marijuana.

"The third time my husband took me to the hospital, that's when he suggested I try cannabis and I was amazed. I took two puffs and my nausea disappeared, my headaches disappeared," she said.

Q says she went from nine medications a day to only one.

"Over the course of several months and in addition to changing my diet, I was able to discontinue the use of all nine medications. Cannabis is my only medication and I use it daily," she said.

An advocate for this alternative to traditional medications, Q started campaigning for legalization and her passion has now lead her to an old service station on Rosa Parks in Corktown.

"Our team has done a phenomenal job I think of making it look more like a bright inviting space for people to learn more about cannabis and learn about how this plant can make them feel better," she said.

Q says their employees are extremely knowledgable because most of them are also patients.

"We made a point to make sure all our budtenders are also patients because I know that when people reach out to me, it's comforting and it's reassuring to speak to someone who has walked in your shoes somewhat," she said.

Q knows cannabis is still controversial but it's an industry that's quickly growing and she says, she's excited to educate others about the benefits she's seen firsthand.

"There are lots of people who are just like us, who want to show Michigan and the country that first, this is not a product to be demonized, and second, we are responsible business owners who want to be an asset to our communities," she said.