Former VP Joe Biden campaigns in Lansing for Michigan Democrats

- Former vice president Joe Biden came to Lansing to show his support at a rally for Michigan Democrats.

"Get the hell up, go out and vote," he said. "Take it back now.

"The rest of the world is looking at us and thinking what in God's name is happening - and I mean that sincerely."

The former vice president traveling the country before this midterm election making a stop in Lansing Thursday afternoon.

"Folks, we've got to turn this around," he said.

He had the crowd of about 2,300 riveted at Lansing Community College.

"We have to realize that how we treat one another as individuals also matters," Biden said. "And words matter."

He was there supporting gubernatorial hopeful Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Elissa Slotkin running for US Congress.

Biden and Slotkin worked closely during the Obama administration. She handled international defense, even serving time in Iraq during that time.

"She's risked her life put herself in harm's way," Biden said. "Three tours in Iraq, three tours during a time like that when my son was there as well, when the battle was raging."

"We need people of integrity on both sides and I hope to be a part of a new gen that thinks different and works harder and remembers they are public servants," Slotkin said. "That is what I hope to do."



Each candidate that spoke, including Biden says the cheering and support is great…but it doesn't matter unless you vote.

"There is nothing beyond our capacity," Biden said. "So get up off your rear ends up and stop walking round like 'Oh my God things are terrible.' We are in total control of what we can do."