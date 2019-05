- The champs are here!

The trophy is back home after the chumps at Local 4 kept it warm for a couple of years as FOX 2 is once again the champions.

FOX 2 came out victorious in the annual charity basketball game with Local 4 - as expected to be honest - after a thrilling comeback win.

Let's set the stage.

The bad guys in red got the scoring started with a layup then a floater found the bottom of the net. With Local 4 up by 4, FOX 2 finally got on the board with a layup from Alan Longstreet under the bucket.

Longstreeet wasn't done - picking up a couple points off rebounds and some key assists.

Local 4 pushed back and eventually took the lead but FOX 2 kept it close.

Thanks to a key steal and layup from, you guessed it, Longstreet followed by a key block on a desperation 3, also by Longstreet, FOX 2 was able to come away with the victory.

Along the way, Derek Kevra landed hard on his knee but X-Rays and tests are all negative so he's still okay to give you the (accurate) forecast.

The game is played every year as a charity event at the Hope United Methodist Church Gymnasium. Come see your favorite TV anchors ball it out for charity...and bragging rights.

In the end, FOX 2 won 46-38. There were no real stat keepers but it seems that Longstreet is the MVP.

Regardless, this tweet did not age well, Local 4

Come watch us beat @FOX2News for the third straight year in our annual charity basketball game on Saturday afternoon: https://t.co/SxJxgzHdSD — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) May 17, 2019

This one, however, did:

This year, the trophy comes home to 9 Mile. https://t.co/txPcnOYXp5 pic.twitter.com/qBg1M861gr — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) May 17, 2019

This one too: