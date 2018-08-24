Free coding classes offered to Detroiters at Grand Circus

- Baseball isn't the only game going on when you're driving through downtown. On Woodward near the baseball field, there's another game inside of Grand Circus.

Detroiters are learning how to code, cracking open the chance to score a job in the tech industry. Tiffany Rucker is enjoying week six of coding class.

"Our instructor told us last week that we learned what would normally take two years for a Java developer to learn so they got me really excited to learn more and keep on going through it," she said.

Designing websites isn't just for the guys. Traditionally these coding jobs have gone to men, but things are changing.



With all the tech training, what about Detroiters who live in the city. Well Grand Circus says they want more people in the city to take part.



"It's a growing industry especially if you are a woman or a minority. I would definitely encourage it. There aren't very many black women in the field and I want to be a mentor and example," Rucker said.

Grand Circus is taking applications for their upcoming coding class in October. It's completely free of charge for Detroiters and what's even better, guaranteed job interview with Companies that need coders now.

Roop: By the new year people will be walking around saying hey I'm starting a new job!

"Yes absolutely that's what's very cool about this. It can happen pretty quickly given our experience. We have been doing this for 5 1/2 years and we have trained 1200 people so we know what it takes to get people jobs," Damien Rocchi said.

The writing is on the wall for anyone who wants to be a part of the wave of tech jobs in the city. These 1000 pictures, like a highlight reel of everyone who took a Grand Circus boot camp.

The city has decided to pay for the training for any Detroiter who is accepted.

Roop: What do you tell someone who's watching this who says this just isn't for me I don't have this kind of experience and why would I do this?

"I would say to push those worries aside and just try it! See if you like it, see if it's something for you. If you are passionate about learning new things, if you have a great critical thinking, do you want different opportunities this is something you should definitely check out," Chioke Mose-Telesford said, deputy director for workforce development.

Women and minorities are starting to realize that this opportunity to dive into tech is for everyone. Women like Ashley Renick.

Roop: what are you going to do with these skills?

"Build websites, hopefully start my own business someday. Maybe teach other women who want to learn how to code," Ashley Renick said.

To learn more or to sign up for coding classes, visit https://www.grandcircus.co/.