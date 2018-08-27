Friend of murder victim: person of interest brother 'made her uncomfortable'

- Investigators are calling 24-year-old Robert Leo Marzejka a person of interest in the deaths of his sister Danielle Marzejka and her boyfriend Seren Bryan.

The couple had been missing for days. Their bodies were found in bags inside a tool shed outside of her home in Clinton Township. Robert is said to have made the discovery.

"I'm upset," said Maddeceyn Clark, "I think a lot of my friends are upset about it."

Clinton Township police say they as well as US Marshals are actively searching for Robert Marzejka. They say he was last seen driving a 1999 Ford E-250 van.

"You try to see the best in people but you never know what people are capable of," said the registered owner of that vehicle and Robert's former employer.

He says he was selling the van to Robert and his father, who stopped making the agreed upon payments for it.

He planned to pick it up from them Monday, but got a call from investigators saying Robert was a person of interest in a double homicide and they were looking for that van.

"He seemed a little troubled," the man said. "I was trying to help him out, financially. They seemed like good people. He seemed to have an alcohol problem but didn't seem to be violent in any way."

But there may have been warning signs. Danielle's friend Maddeceyn Clark shared a conversation they had before her death.

"Danielle told me and a couple of her other friends in confidence that there's been instances where he's made her uncomfortable and not just like sibling rivalry, but actual uncomfort, I guess," she said.

Now Danielle’s family and friends are left with memories.

"I think her honesty, and how caring she was," Clark said. "That is something that is going to resonate with me."

Robert Marzejka, 24, is from Clinton Township and was reportedly driving a white 1999 Ford F-250 van Michigan license plate #DGM7658. There is blue duct tape around the driver side mirror.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clinton Twp PD at 586-493-7802 or US Marshals Service DFAT at 313-234-5656. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for info leading to an arrest.

