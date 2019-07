- Memorial services are set for automotive legend Lee Iacocca.

He died last night at 94 years old from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home in Clawson from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 in the Stone Chapel at Saint Hugo of the Hills church in Bloomfield Hills.

Iacocca will be buried next his wife Mary at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

In his 32-year career at Ford and then Chrysler, Iacocca launched some of Detroit's best selling and most significant vehicles including the Mustang, the Ford Escort, the Chrysler Minivan and Chrysler K-cars.

| MORE COVERAGE:

An automotive visionary: Friends remember Lee Iacocca

Automotive industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94

He was the only auto executive to have led two of Detroit's Big Three automakers.