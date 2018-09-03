Grandfather stabbed to death trying to stop man from doing drugs in front of kids at park

UTICA, Mich. (WJBK) - A grandfather is fatally stabbed while celebrating his grandchild's first birthday this weekend in a Utica park.    
 
Mike Shereda from Warren was stabbed more than dozen times Saturday afternoon at Utica's Grant Park -  near Van Dyke and Hahn Street.
 
We're told the attack happened after he tried to stop a man from doing drugs because there were kids around.
 
The suspect was arrested and is awaiting charges Monday morning. 

Shereda is a father of six and has 17-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His daughter says he was a family man and an avid outdoorsman.
 

