Great Lakes still too cold for swimming, warns U.S. Coast Guard

- We're getting ready for another heat wave this weekend, but you should think twice before jumping into the lake.

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a warning that the Great Lakes are still too cold to swim in.

The U.S. Coast Guard says water temperatures below 77 degrees can quickly cause hypothermia for someone who falls from a boat. All five of the lakes are still well below that temperature.

At last check, most lake water temperatures were registering in the 50s. Some northern spots dip down in the 30s still. You can check the latest water temperature here.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s over the weekend, just ahead of the 4th of July holiday. The FOX 2 Weather Authority team says the heat index will be 106 degrees Saturday afternoon. The heat index is taken by combining the temperature and the dew point, giving you how the air really feels.

A sudden plunge into cold water can trigger a gasp reflex, leading to inhalation of water and drowning. If you do unexpectedly fall in, stay calm. Flailing around causes your body to lose heat faster.

If you're going boating, wear a life jacket. Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. If you'll be paddling, a wet suit is advised. Also let someone know where you'll be going and when you plan to head back in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report