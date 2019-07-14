< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Grosse Pointe Farms Park closes after chase, multiple suspects in custody

Posted Jul 14 2019 10:53AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 14 2019 10:47AM EDT fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/grosse-pointe-farms-park-closes-after-chase-multiple-suspects-in-custody" data-title="Grosse Pointe Farms Park closes after chase, multiple suspects in custody" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/grosse-pointe-farms-park-closes-after-chase-multiple-suspects-in-custody" addthis:title="Grosse Pointe Farms Park closes after chase, multiple suspects in custody"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418085790.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418085790");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418085790_418085543_126644"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418085790_418085543_126644";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418085543","video":"584191","title":"GPF%20Chase","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F14%2FGPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F14%2FGPF_Chase_584191_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657723672%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dkssq2RHS2IDcLtcEiFbrZAPIktc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fgrosse-pointe-farms-park-closes-after-chase-multiple-suspects-in-custody"}},"createDate":"Jul 14 2019 10:47AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418085790_418085543_126644",video:"584191",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_584191_1800.mp4?Expires=1657723672&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=kssq2RHS2IDcLtcEiFbrZAPIktc",eventLabel:"GPF%20Chase-418085543",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fgrosse-pointe-farms-park-closes-after-chase-multiple-suspects-in-custody"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418085790"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:47AM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-418085790" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418085790-418085528"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418085790-418085528" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/GPF_Chase_0_7522026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418085790" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - A park in Grosse Pointe Farms was not able to open on time Saturday because police were investigating an incident involving a white Charger that broke through a locked gate and landed in Lake St. Clair. </p><p>"In this area on Lake Shore Drive in Grosse Pointe, you have a lot of early morning joggers and they could have been killed," said a concerned resident. </p><p>The incident was sparked by a scene originating in Detroit at Hoover and 7 Mile. </p><p>"Some sort of altercation and shooting. A white Dodge Charger then fled that scene and was chased by several vehicles down through 7 Mile and into Grosse Pointe Farms Pier Park," said Det. Lt. Antonino Trupiano of Grosse Pointe Farms Police. </p><p>At that time, the suspects fired more gunshots at the Charger as it drove down to the area next to the boathouse and into the lake. </p><p>"One person got out before the vehicle went in and he subsequently jumped in the water," Trupiano said. "He eventually got out the water and we did call EMS for him and he is in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries."</p><p>Although the suspects left the location, police located them a shortly after. </p><p>"We recovered three vehicles total. We have several suspects in custody. We did recover several firearms found from one of the vehicles along with numerous rounds of ammunition," Trupiano said. </p><p>Police won't say how many suspects were captured, but they say there could be others on the run. </p><p>And as the park reopened just after 10a.m. on Saturday, the Charger was removed from the lake. </p><p>However, residents are still in shock. </p><p>"We just have to be really careful," said resident Linda MacLake. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/taylor-motorcyclist-with-10-dui-convictions-arrested-for-driving-while-intoxicated" title="Taylor motorcyclist with 10 DUI convictions arrested for driving while intoxicated" data-articleId="418109251" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taylor motorcyclist with 10 DUI convictions arrested for driving while intoxicated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Saturday night a Metro South sergeant was heading home after his shift on westbound I-94 near Telegraph when we saw the driver of a motorcycle carelessly driving by speeding and weaving on the roads.</p><p>Even taking both hands off the handle bars at the same time. </p><p>The sergeant conducted a traffic stop and the motorcyclist failed the sobriety test and was arrested for drunk driving. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/18-year-old-shot-while-at-party-police-search-for-suspect" title="18-year-old shot while at party, police search for suspect" data-articleId="418099940" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>18-year-old shot while at party, police search for suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1:20 in the area of Appoline and Grand River. </p><p>Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot at the above location during a party. After the shooting, he was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. </p><p>As of right now, police do not have a suspect in custody. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/michigan-michigan-fair-goers-urged-to-take-steps-to-avoid-swine-flu" title="Michigan fair-goers urged to take steps to avoid swine flu" data-articleId="418080741" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan fair-goers urged to take steps to avoid swine flu</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Health officials are urging people to take precautions to avoid swine flu at county and local fairs across Michigan.</p><p>Swine influenza is a respiratory disease in pigs that's caused by type A influenza viruses. Swine flu viruses don't usually infect humans, but human infections have been reported. Precautions to help avoid swine flu include refraining from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.</p><p>The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 17 people last year from six states, including three from Michigan, were sickened by variant influenza viruses after having direct or indirect contact with swine at fairs and exhibits. Infections are mostly among children. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/ice-raids-in-america"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/Ice_raids_in_America_0_7521988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ice_raids_in_America_0_20190714141837"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ICE raids in America</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/power-outage-nyc_1563067515436_7521338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="power-outage-nyc_1563067515436-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20chicago%20trump%20immigration%20protest_1563049633805.jpg_7520641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" title="GETTY chicago trump immigration protest_1563049633805.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column 