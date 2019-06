- A dead body was found on Detroit's east side Friday night.

Detroit fire and EMS responded to reports of the discovery, near French and Leander streets.

Police say the gunshot victim is a man in his 30s. The circumstances are unknown.

It is the sixth gunshot victim scene police are dealin with in the past few hours.

A 4-year-old and 28-year-old were shot on Whitcomb on Detroit's west side. Not far from that, three men in their 20s were shot at Outer Drive and Greenfield. Police say the two are unrelated.

