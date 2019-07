- The National Weather Service said it will feel like 100 degrees in Detroit and has issued a heat advisory for the area and all of Southeast Michigan.

The heat advisory was issued early Friday morning for the greater Detroit area - which includes Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties. The advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. and is in place until 10 Friday night.

The temperature will hit 91 or 92 but the humidity will make it feel like it's 95 to 100 degrees.

NWS wants everyone to keep an eye out for heat exposure: symptoms include being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, nausea, rapid or weak pulse, and muscle cramps.

If you see someone or you experience these symptoms, get som cold water, find some air conditioning, and get some cold water on your skin.

If the symptoms are worse, it could be heat stroke. Those symptoms include throbbing headache, confusion, no sweating, body temperature over 103, nausea or vomiting, rapid or strong pulse, and being unconscious.

If you see that - call 911 immediately. Get them somewhere cooler but do not give them anything to drink. Emergency responders will help with that.

There are multiple cooling centers open throughout the area if you know someone in need. The city of Livonia says they'll do whatever they can to help people in need.

"Whenever the heat goes beyond an excessive level, we make the recreation center available to people who don't have air conditioning or don't have power or don't have respite from the heat," said Kristin Houchins the Communications and Marketing manager for the city of Livonia. "Even if one person shows up, we still want to keep doing it. It's good for residents to have somewhere to go. On the flip side, we use it as a warming center in the winter."

We'll update this list below as we get them:

DETROIT

The city of Detroit has several cooling centers open Monday-Friday including libraries and family centers.

Adams / Butzel Center

10500 Lyndon Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed



Butzel Family Center

7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214

Monday - Friday, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Clemente Center

2631 Bagley

Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Crowell Recreation Center

16630 Lahser Road Detroit, MI 48219

Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Coleman A. Young Community Center

2751 Robert Bradby Dr. , Detroit, MI 48207

Monday - Friday, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed



Farwell Recreation Center

2711 E. Outer Drive

Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Closed



Heilmann Center

19601 Crusade St, Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lasky Center

13200 Fenelon St, Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Northwest Activities Center

18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. 10 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center

2301 Woodmere St, Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Williams Center

8431 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit, MI

Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Libraries

Main Library

5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202

313-481-1300

Tuesday & Wednesday Noon - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday (Oct - May) 1 p.m - 5 p.m

Campbell Branch

8733 W. Vernor / Springwell Detroit, MI 48216

313-481-1550

Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday & Wednesday Noon - 8 p.m.

Chandler Park Branch

12800 Harper/Dickerson, Detroit, MI 48213

(313) 481-1560

Wednesday & Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thursday : Noon - 8 p.m.

Chaney Branch

16101 Grand River / Greenfield Detroit, MI 48227

313-481-1570

Monday, Wednesday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday Noon - 8 p.m.

Chase Branch

17731 W. Seven Mile Rd. / Southfield Detroit, MI 48235

313-481-1580

Monday, Wednesday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday Noon - 8 p.m.

Conely Branch

4600 Martin/Michigan Detroit, MI 48210

313-481-1590

Monday, Wednesday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday Noon - 8 p.m

Douglass Branch for Specialized Services

3666 Grand River / Trumbull Detroit, MI 48208

313-481-1707

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Edison Branch

18400 Joy Rd / Southfield Fwy Detroit, MI 48228

313-481-1720

Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday & Wednesday Noon - 8 p.m.

Elmwood Park Branch

550 Chene / Lafayette Detroit, MI 48207

313-481-1730

Monday, Wednesday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday Noon - 8 p.m.

Knapp Branch

13330 Conant / E. Davison Detroit, MI 48212

313-481-1770

Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday & Wednesday Noon - 8 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch

7117 W. 7 Mile Rd./Livernois Detroit, MI 48221

313-481-1840

Monday, Wednesday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday Noon - 8 p.m.

Wilder Branch

7140 E. 7 Mile Rd / Van Dyke Detroit, MI 48234

313-481-1870

Wednesday Noon - 8 p.m.

Thursday & Saturday 10 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday (Oct -May) 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

LIVONIA

The City of Livonia hosts an emergency shelter and cooling center for residents.

The Jack Kirksey Livonia Community Recreation Center is prepared to provide a temporary place to stay for Livonia residents who confirm they live in the City.

There is also WiFi access and televisions available, along with plugs for cell phone chargers.

Residents may use limited portions of the facility as cooling center from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend hours during summer are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Those who need overnight accommodations must stop in or call at least two hours before closing time in order to arrange for staffing.

The Recreation Center can be reached at (734) 466-2900 during weekday business hours.

WAYNE

Wayne Police Department lobby and Hype will be open as cooling centers. Hype will be open until 11:00pm.