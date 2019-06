- Police are investigating after a wifi camera was found inside a women's bathroom inside a coffee shop in metro Detroit.

The small camera was found when staff at a Starbucks were cleaning the restroom. It was attached to the underside of the toilet lid, and police think it had only recently been placed.

Police believe the camera was active from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at the Allen Park location on Outer Drive.

Police released photos of the camera alongside a pen, to give an idea of its size. Police say they're made for concealment and retail for around $60.

A representative from Starbucks released the following statement:

"Our partner (employees) immediately contacted the police after making this disturbing discovery, working swiftly to ensure the safety of our customers and partners, as well as the security of our store. As a part of store operations, we regularly monitor the seating areas and restroom in order to identify potential safety or security concerns. We are supporting the local police department in their investigation."