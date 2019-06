- One of the largest, and strangest traditions has returned to Detroit.

Aptly named the "Jobbie Nooner," thousands of people congregated around Gull Island for a scene full of debauchery, dad bods and drinking. The midwest's largest boat party was on.

Occuring on the last Friday of June, the tradition began in 1974 when auto workers took the day off from their factory employment to enjoy the true meaning of summer.

The unofficial holiday was met with some uncertainty in 2019 however.

"The water is over everyone's head and in order to get to another boat, you literally have to jump off the boat and swim," said Tammy Pasque.

She's not wrong. Water levels are high. They're high in the Great Lakes, teetering upon record levels. All of that water has to go somewhere. And in June, it's drained into the system's many rivers and lakes. On of it's biggst subsidiary lakes is Lake St. Clair.

Pasque isn't alone in her concerns either. The Macomb County Sheriff's Marine Patrol, blessed with maintaining the organized chaos was in full force Friday afternoon. And they came with reinforcements.

"We've got a fleet of nine boats and will have nine captains out throughout the day, helping people," said Captain Craig Hentschel of Tow Boat USA.

It wasn't just water levels that created strife for the party goers however. Less surprising problems related to boats were evident.

"There's battery jumps, there's out-of-gas, there's people that will sometimes suck up a line in their propellers," said Craig.

And then there's Jerald Quickley who took on a large wave. He lost.

"Just being a little foolish, going a little fast, going around a couple of boats to get around to the big wakes," Quickley said. "Should have throttled down a little bit. But yah know, hey a $700 tow, I learned a $700 lesson."

If hundred dollar fines are the worst expenses paid by today's boaters, those concerned by the fun getting too out of hand can rest easy.

"Please don't drink yourself stupid and just be careful out there," said Chris Petroulias.

Indeed Chris.