- On Friday Highland Park gave away cases of water to residents due to the heat.

It has been a week since the city revealed nine of 35 homes tested for lead in the water had elevated levels.

City officials say that is not the reason for the giveaway.

"The water is safe to drink, that's not why we are giving away water today," said Marli Blackman, press secretary. "We are giving away water due to the heat and we want people to stay hydrated.

"But because of the story that broke, we don't want people to think they can't drink their water."

Residents are appreciative.

Saturday is expected to be another very hot day expected to reach 95 degrees. Residents can go to the Ernest T. Ford Field House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The field house, at 10 Pitkin Street, also doubles as a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.