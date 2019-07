- A number of immigration protesters were arrested for sitting in the street blocking the entrance to the Detroit-Windsor tunnel Wednesday.

The protesters marched from Hart Plaza in the planned act of civil disobedience. They are protesting the separation of children from their families. The group went by the name the Cosecha Movement.

FOX 2 asked some of the protesters for comment, but most were singing "We will not be moved."

The demonstration was planned near the Democratic Debate at the FOX Theatre, demanding the 2020 presidential hopefuls recognize what they are calling a crisis about the separation and deportation of immigrants in Detroit and the nation.

Traffic was backed up on Jefferson and for those vehicles attempting to exit the tunnel.

"A vague commitment to support immigration reform is an empty promise that we cannot accept," said Carlos Rojas, a Cosecha spokesperson in a release. "The immigrant community has learned this lesson and we will not let candidates get away another round of empty promises.

"We need to know that candidates are serious about solving the daily crisis undocumented workers and families have been facing for decades, and that means putting an immediate end to all detention and deportation on their first day in office."