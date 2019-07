- Police are stepping up their patrols this week over the Fourth of July holiday to crack down on impaired driving.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is back this year beginning Monday, July 1-14.

We're told the Fourth of July holiday is one of the deadliest holidays to be out on the roads. Last year, seven people died in Michigan.

In fact, the department of transportation says 34 people died on Michigan roads due to impaired driving during the Fourth of July holiday from 2013-2017, putting Michigan in the top 10 deadliest states for Fourth of July fatal crashes.

Local, county and state police will be out helping with patrols looking for impaired drivers.

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan has what is commonly referred to as a zero-tolerance drugged driving law.

Authorities urge everyone out celebrating the holiday to have a plan to get home safely.