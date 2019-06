- A 45-year-old woman and 10-year-old child are dead after their car was hit by an Inkster police cruiser Friday.

The crash happened at Cherry Hill and Inkster roads. Inkster police said that the driver was investigating a child shot dispatch call with lights and siren when it struck a car changing lanes from the middle of the road.

A woman and a child were inside the car that was struck by the cruiser and were severly injured. It is unclear if they died at the scene or the hospital.

The police car was traveling west on Cherry Hill when it hit another vehicle pulling out from the center turn lane, causing the crash.

Police said that there was no child injured in a shooting, but rather a hit and run on Hickory Street.

