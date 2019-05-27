< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409255523" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409255523" data-article-version="1.0">Iraq war veteran carjacked, robbed of crutch and pain pills he uses for broken ankle</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409255523"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 10:18PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409255523" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Daniel Chapman served two tours in Iraq. He suffers from PTSD. Now confined to a crutch because of an injured leg, things haven't been the easiest.</p><p>And just because it was Memorial Day doesn't mean it would get any easier.</p><p>"You know, I'm thinking about my kids, so I don't want to end up shot on Woodward," he said, "after I survived everything I survived."</p><p>The 35-year-old Detroit man had stopped at Kingwood Liquor around 1 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Kenilworth because it was a green light business - which designates the business as one that's monitored by police with surveillance. </p><p>But that didn't stop an unknown man from walking up to Chapman as soon as he got out of his car, pointing a gun in his face and demanded his keys and his wallet. Chapman had even parked at the front door.</p><p>"I tried to think back to training, you know what I mean?" he said. "The guy was quite close to me, but due to my leg, I didn't think I was agile enough to put up a fight with him. It wasn't worth losing my life over a vehicle."</p><p>What Chapman did lose however was his 2011 Black Yukon Denali XL, $18 in cash and the supplies he uses to aid him with a casted foot.</p><p>"Which had all my medical things in there for my leg. Scooter, crutches, pain pills."</p><p>Chapman filed a police report, but isn't holding out hope. This isn't even the first time he's been carjacked. A few years ago, he was robbed outside of the city. Investigators didn't find his car until it had been stripped. </p><p>When Chapman was serving overseas, he suffered from a brain and back injury. He also isn't working due to his broken ankle. While the Detroit Police Department won't release the green light footage of the interaction until tomorrow, it will be a while before Chapman can return to normality. </p><p>With no transportation, the veteran has no way of visiting his kids.</p><p>"Just got to be vigilant with your comings and goings," Chapman said. "I blame myself in portions. I shouldn't have gone to the store that late at night anyway. I know better. But it was a green light, it wasn't a dark store. I parked right at the door. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Mother__three_kids_missing_after_husband_0_7317333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Mother__three_kids_missing_after_husband_0_7317333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Mother__three_kids_missing_after_husband_0_7317333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Mother__three_kids_missing_after_husband_0_7317333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Mother__three_kids_missing_after_husband_0_7317333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="News Edge" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit man worried after three kids and their mother are reported missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Abdull Jabbar Muhsen said he had a strange feeling that he shouldn't leave for work Sunday night.</p><p>"They cry when I leave but yesterday they held on to me. They would not let go," Muhsen said. "They were like 'baba please don't go, don't go.' I said 'I gotta go. I gotta go. I gotta pay my bills.'"</p><p>He said his three kids Zaiden, Jihad and Omar were being watched by their mother, Anita Bryant. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/quicken-loans-releases-statement-on-dan-gilbert-s-status-following-hospitalization" title="Quicken Loans releases statement on Dan Gilbert's status following hospitalization" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Quicken Loans releases statement on Dan Gilbert's status following hospitalization</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 09:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following reports that Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday morning, news broke he had shown stroke-like symptoms.</p><p>Following pleas for privacy, Quicken Loans' CEO Jay Farner released statement regarding Gilbert's status.</p><p>Dan Gilbert and his family are grateful for the outpouring of support following the news of his hospitalization early Sunday. We appreciate the community’s concern, and with his family’s permission, provide the following update: Dan was not feeling well Sunday morning so he was taken to the hospital by a family friend. While under care at the hospital, he suffered a stroke and was immediately taken in for a catheter-based procedure, then moved to recovery in the Intensive Care Unit. Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably. Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery. We will update the public as additional details become known. Thanks to the strong culture and leadership Dan has built and grown, business at the Rock Family of Companies will continue under the normal, everyday direction of their respective CEOs. Our collective thoughts and prayers remain with Dan for a speedy recovery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/celebrating-vietnam-veteran-inkster-puts-on-50th-memorial-day-parade" title="Celebrating Vietnam veteran, Inkster puts on 50th Memorial Day parade" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Celebrating Vietnam veteran, Inkster puts on 50th Memorial Day parade</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There were flags.</p><p>There were floats.</p><p>Even a green-kilt wearing, bagpipe playing musician.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/25/hawaii%20woman%20found%20alive%20with%20team%20for%20fb_1558815205993.jpg_7313416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hawaii woman found alive with team for fb_1558815205993.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing Maryland woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-caught-on-video-bathing-in-wendys-kitchen-sink-business-still-passes-health-inspection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419_1558737783640_7311920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man is shown allegedly taking a bath in a large kitchen sink at a Wendy's restaurant in Florida. (Photo courtesy: Haley Leach via Facebook)" title="ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man caught on video bathing in Wendy's kitchen sink; business still passes health inspection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/statement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_20190524214036"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Statement of Jayme Closs at sentencing for abductor who killed her parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barbershop-pays-kids-to-read-out-loud-during-haircuts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: City Cuts Barbershop" title="barber shop for web_1558697210262.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Barbershop pays kids to read out loud during haircuts</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Iraq_war_vet_carjacked_on_Memorial_Day___0_7317151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Iraq_war_vet_carjacked_on_Memorial_Day___0_7317151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Iraq_war_vet_carjacked_on_Memorial_Day___0_7317151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Iraq_war_vet_carjacked_on_Memorial_Day___0_7317151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Iraq war veteran carjacked, robbed of crutch and pain pills he uses for broken ankle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/quicken-loans-releases-statement-on-dan-gilbert-s-status-following-hospitalization" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quicken Loans releases statement on Dan Gilbert's status following hospitalization</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/celebrating-vietnam-veteran-inkster-puts-on-50th-memorial-day-parade" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Celebrating Vietnam veteran, Inkster puts on 50th Memorial Day parade</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/entrepreneur-rehabs-blighted-detroit-building-into-future-organic-restaurant-and-bar" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Entrepreneur rehabs blighted Detroit building into future organic restaurant and bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pontiac-s-citizens-gather-to-remember-victims-of-violence-on-memorial-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pontiac's citizens gather to remember victims of violence on Memorial Day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 