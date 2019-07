- The former Gold Dollar bar is on fire in Detroit's Midtown area Monday night.

The Detroit Fire Department is responding to the commercial box alarm at Cass and Charlotte, near the Little Casars Arena. There are still hot spots at the vacant building that about 40 firefighters responded to.

FOX 2's Randy Wimbley says the fire was under control by 10 p.m. and there are no injuries reported.

"When we got here, it was very heavy fire throughout the building," said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said. "We set up a defensive operation and used our ladder trucks."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.