- A large group of ATV and dirt bike riders are causing traffic problems on the east side of Detroit Tuesday afternoon.

The group, numbering about 15 to 20, started in the area of Livernois and Keeler. Members of the caravan are performing wheelies, blocking traffic and running through red lights.

The group cruised Livernois to Eight Mile, then headed east. The group is headed south on Gratiot at about 5:21 p.m.

Detroit police said it has not received complaints about the group. The riders have driven on the wrong side of the street, cruised in the left turn lane and disobeyed most traffic rules

