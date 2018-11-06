Last of 5 teens enters plea in I-75 rock-throwing death

- A fifth teenager charged after a rock thrown from a Michigan highway overpass killed a man in a van below has entered a guilty plea in the case.

Sixteen-year-old Alexzander Miller pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in Genesee County Circuit Court. In exchange, other charges including second-degree murder will be dismissed.

Kenneth White was killed in October 2017 when the rock struck the van on I-75 in Vienna Township, which is 80 miles north of Detroit. Other cars also were damaged by rocks but no other injuries were reported.

Kyle Anger, who was accused of throwing the rock that hit the van, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder. He's asking to be sentenced under manslaughter guidelines.

Three other teens -- Mark Sekelsky, Mikadyn Payne and Trevor Gray -- pleaded guilty to manslaughter in White's death and are seeking probation.

Prosecutors say Anger, of Clio, dropped the 6 lb. rock that killed White, which hit the windshield, then his face and ricocheted into his chest. White suffered fractures to his skull and face. His cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to his head and chest.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a total of 20 rocks were found, including one that weighed about 20 lbs. At least four damaged vehicles were on the shoulder.

Had the five been convicted of second-degree murder, they could have been sentenced to life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report