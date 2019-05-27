The @FerndaleMich Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 AM. Livernois south of 9, Woodward Avenue and West 9 Mile will be impacted from approximately 9:30 AM until noon. pic.twitter.com/4bELlqTs2E— Ferndale Police Dept (@FerndalePolice) May 27, 2019
In Canton, the service begins at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Center in Heritage Park.
And in Troy, the annual WWI Polar Bear Memorial Day service will be held at White Chapel Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Posted May 27 2019 01:22PM EDT
A woman's body was found Monday at Canfield and Pennsylvania on Detroit's east side.
Police say the woman appears to have trauma to her face. Officials say they are unsure whether she was shot or if her body was dumped.
The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released at this time.
Posted May 27 2019 10:53AM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 11:13AM EDT
A child who police say is unable to communicate about his identity was found unattended in Detroit early Monday morning.
Police say a child around 11 or 12 years old was found around 8:20 a.m. Monday unattended and playing on the side of the road near Tireman and Southfield Service Drive.
A Good Samaritan notified police and stood with the child until officers arrived. He was taken to the 6th Precinct.
Posted May 27 2019 08:48AM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 12:12PM EDT
Despite a cooler start to the day, temperatures should hover around the low 70s to provide for a comfortable Memorial Day.
FOX 2 Weather Authority Alan Longstreet says SkyTracker's pretty quiet across southwest Detroit and that trend is expecting to hold throughout the day, making for a dry holiday.
Storms off to the west are heading this way, but likely won't make it to Michigan until tonight. There's a possibility of making it through sunset, which is about 9 p.m., without any showers.