<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409147672" data-article-version="1.0">LIST: Memorial Day parades in Metro Detroit</h1>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 08:27AM EDT</span></p> pay tribute to those who died for our country.</p><p>In <strong>Farmington Hills</strong>, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. It starts near Grand River and Orchard Lake Road, ending at the Farmington War Memorial Monument in Memorial Park.</p><p>In <strong>Inkster</strong>, the parade starts at noon. but there's a memorial service that begins at 10 a.m. at Inkster City Hall. The parade begins at Michigan Avenue and Inkster Road. This is the 50th year for the Inkster Memorial Day Parade.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/337047285" title="vimeo-player" width="640">

The @FerndaleMich Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 AM. Livernois south of 9, Woodward Avenue and West 9 Mile will be impacted from approximately 9:30 AM until noon. pic.twitter.com/4bELlqTs2E — Ferndale Police Dept (@FerndalePolice) May 27, 2019

In Canton, the service begins at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Center in Heritage Park.

And in Troy, the annual WWI Polar Bear Memorial Day service will be held at White Chapel Cemetery at 11 a.m.

