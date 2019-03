- Turns out, you don't need years of experience for the thespian profession.

A 15-year-old is proving why.

"I had to walk all the way to school in the snow crying, I had a swollen face and frostbite. When I got to school, my teacher looked me right in the face and said you need to get up on time. She doesn't listen either."

Stealing a line from her new play #Listen, Andreana Beard, directs, acts and writes her own plays. Don't think she's tackling light topics just because of her youth. Her play deals with topics like bullying, sexual assault and suicide.

By designing a performance on these issues, Beard is hoping it'll help open a line of communication between kids and their parents.

"I want parents to be able to communicate with their children and their children not being scared that their parent will judge them with anything they do," she said.

While #Listen was written when she was 14, it's not the first play Beard has authored. At the age of 9, she wrote "Christmas Love," which has been performed at the Charles H. Wright Museum in past years.

Beard's drive might be surprising, but it shouldnt' be. She's been upending expectations for years.

"A common cold can put me in the hospital," she said.

Diagnosed with cycstic fibrosis, she wasn't expected to live past the age of 2. Now 13 years later, her second play will premier. Check out the performance at the Franklin High School in Livonia Saturday at 7 p.m..