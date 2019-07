- Milford police and animal control were looking for an alligator on the loose Thursday.

The alligator was thought to be at large in the area of E. Commerce and Milford Road before being caught. A witness, Tedi Falvo, sent video and photos of the alligator being caught with police overseeing the rescue.

A woman who lived in the area told FOX 2 that the gator was a pet of her nanny's neighbor. After the gator was caught, it was returned to it's owner.

Police confirmed it had been out looking for the alligator, but a spokesperson claimed they did not know the final status of the search.