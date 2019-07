- New details emerged today about favors a businessman on trial for bribery allegedly did for elected officials in Macomb County.

An employee of Faisal Khan acknowledged that Khan gave internships to sons of Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot. Khan is charged with bribing public officials in Washington Township.

Grot is one of several local officials in Macomb County whom prosecutors believe took bribes from Khan, even though most of the officials deny wrongdoing and have not been charged with a crime.

Grot said he sees nothing wrong with Khan - who is contracted to provide engineering services for Shelby Township - hiring his sons for paid summer jobs. Grot said his sons applied for the internships like anyone else. He also said he has never voted on Khan’s contact since taking office.

For more on the other officials named - and their responses - see my full report.