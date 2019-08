- A Macomb County man was charged with indecent exposure after an off-duty police officer saw him expose himself and masturbating while riding his bike.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announced Monday that 29-year-old William Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent exposure.

According to a press release from Smith's office, Brown was riding his bike on a trail at Dodge Park on August 1st when he exposed his penis and was masturbating.

The person who saw it was an off-duty police officer who was jogging on the trail. She said the man was very tall and was wearing gray pants while riding a mountain bike.

About 30 minutes after this encounter, another person said Brown was on his bike with his penis exposed. When she tried to go a different direction to avoid him, she said she then saw Brown sitting on a bench with his penis out and masturbating.

"This type of vulgar behavior will certainly not be tolerated." Smith continued, "Dodge Park is a beautiful place for families to go to; to enjoy the outdoors and recreation with their children. Having to worry about something like this is unconscionable."

Brown was arraigned last week and given a $10,000 cash surety bond. He's due in court on September 6th.

The indecent exposure charges carry a two-year maximum penalty.