- Police in Lake Orion are investigating a suspicious death discovered by a code enforcement officer earlier this week.

The officer was checking on a home on Shadbolt, just west of M-24, with overgrown grass and weeds on Tuesday, May 28. While he was at the front door he noticed the mailbox was especially full, so he went to a rear door to knock again.

That's when the officer looked inside the house and saw a 47-year-old man dead by the back door.

He called police and they came and got inside the home, where the man's 73-year-old mother was also found unconscious on the floor but still breathing. The family's dog was also found dead.

Hazmat crews were called out but found no sign of carbon monoxide or other toxic gasses.

The victims also showed no signs of trauma, and the front and rear doors were locked from the inside.

The woman is in the hospital still in critical but stable condition and is unable to speak with investigators. Police believe her son died about three days before they were found.

Police are still investigating and waiting for autopsy results.