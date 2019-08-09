< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423136581" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Paul Norgiel is out on bond Friday night after being charged for allegedly saying he should go to a Walmart with an assault rifle and 12 rounds. </p><p>The threat was taken seriously from police especially after finding he had four guns registered to him at his home. </p><p>"It is never a joke, this is never, ever, a laughing matter," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police.</p><p>It's a different era says Shaw, referring to what appears to be a copycat threat to the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.</p><p>"If you have an intention or you make a threat against somebody that's a 20-year felony," Shaw said.</p><p>That's what a custodian at an Armada Elementary School is facing. Norgeil, 52, reportedly told a colleague that he was bored and should go to a local Walmart with an AK and 12 rounds.</p><p>The threat wasn't directed at a specific location. </p><p>"The best line of defense is the community," Shaw said. "That's why we say if you see something suspicious tell somebody about it. And that is what happened with this event." </p><p>Norgeil was given a $10,000 bond and ordered to stay away from all Armada schools. Police seized four guns from his home pending the charges. </p><p>Although Armada doesn't have a Walmart, one of the closest is in Shelby Township where FOX 2 spoke to shoppers. </p><p>"It's scary but it happens everywhere but it's not going to impact my life," said shopper Mike Talampas. "I'm not going to let terrorism impact my life."</p><p>Shaw says Walmart is in the spotlight right now but copycats are synonymous now whenever there is a mass shooting. </p><p>Lt. Shaw said last year when we had a rash of school threats in Metro Detroit, those people were charged with making a terrorist threat too. </p><p>A lot of them have since been convicted, and are serving serious time. 