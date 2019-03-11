< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fman-charged-with-animal-fighting-after-35-dogs-removed-from-detroit-properties width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394162425" data-article-version="1.0">Man charged with dog fighting after 35 dogs removed from Detroit homes</h1> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man charged with dog fighting after 35 dogs removed from Detroit homes&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/wjbk-edmore%20dog%20fighting%20raid-031119_1552307448566.jpg_6878674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/man-charged-with-animal-fighting-after-35-dogs-removed-from-detroit-properties" data-title="Man charged with dog fighting after 35 dogs removed from Detroit homes" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/man-charged-with-animal-fighting-after-35-dogs-removed-from-detroit-properties" addthis:title="Man charged with dog fighting after 35 dogs removed from Detroit homes"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394162425");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394162425_394160685_171575"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394162425_394160685_171575";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394160685","video":"543388","title":"Man%20charged%20with%20animal%20fighting%20after%2035%20dogs%20removed%20from%20Detroit%20properties","caption":"Officials%20say%20they%20broke%20up%20a%20huge%20dog%20fighting%20ring%20%20Friday%2C%20and%20now%20specific%20charges%20have%20been%20laid%20out%20for%20a%2029-year-old%20man%20from%20Detroit.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F11%2FMan_charged_with_animal_fighting_after_3_0_6878776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F11%2FMan_charged_with_animal_fighting_after_35_dogs_r_543388_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1646915287%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DI3DYWYGTjyx-SlW5h7p3jJM3sVc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fman-charged-with-animal-fighting-after-35-dogs-removed-from-detroit-properties"}},"createDate":"Mar 11 2019 08:28AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_394162425_394160685_171575",video:"543388",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Man_charged_with_animal_fighting_after_3_0_6878776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Officials%2520say%2520they%2520broke%2520up%2520a%2520huge%2520dog%2520fighting%2520ring%2520%2520Friday%252C%2520and%2520now%2520specific%2520charges%2520have%2520been%2520laid%2520out%2520for%2520a%252029-year-old%2520man%2520from%2520Detroit.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/11/Man_charged_with_animal_fighting_after_35_dogs_r_543388_1800.mp4?Expires=1646915287&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=I3DYWYGTjyx-SlW5h7p3jJM3sVc",eventLabel:"Man%20charged%20with%20animal%20fighting%20after%2035%20dogs%20removed%20from%20Detroit%20properties-394160685",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fman-charged-with-animal-fighting-after-35-dogs-removed-from-detroit-properties"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/man-charged-with-animal-fighting-after-35-dogs-removed-from-detroit-properties">FOX 2 Staff </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 08:30AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/wjbk-edmore%20dog%20fighting%20raid-031119_1552307448566.jpg_6878674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/wjbk-edmore%20dog%20fighting%20raid-031119_1552307448566.jpg_6878674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394162425-394161100" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/wjbk-edmore%20dog%20fighting%20raid-031119_1552307448566.jpg_6878674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394162425" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Officials say they broke up a huge dog fighting ring Friday, and now specific charges have been laid out for a 29-year-old man from Detroit.</p><p>The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Julian Akyan is expected to be arraigned Monday in 36th District Court on 11 felony charges including animal fighting, cruelty to animals and gun possession.</p><p>Detroit police and the Michigan Humane Society recovered the animals Friday during an investigation at an east side home and three other locations. Authorities say the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting. More than 30 dogs were found and removed from four different properties. Authorities say equipment used for dog fighting was also found. </p><p>But Akyan's family and attorney says he's innocent and that this is a misunderstanding. </p><p>"They can make all the allegations they want but I don't see anything to indicate any dogfighting, if that's what they're saying," attorney James Galen Jr. told us. </p><p>According to information from investigators, The Grand Champion fighting dog was removed from one of the properties as well as paraphernalia connected to dog fighting.</p><p>"I watched them. None of them were emaciated; none of them appear to be abused in any way, shape or form; and more important I didn't see any indicators of fighting, which would be scars or anything of that nature," Galen said. </p><p>We asked Galen what is going on there. </p><p>"He likes breeding those dogs and those dogs were very, very well taken care of."</p><p>On Friday, <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/police-humane-society-seize-15-dogs-from-detroit-home">investigators conducted a search and seizure</a>. Peggy Kleiner, who Galen says is also his client, told us investigators kicked in their door. </p><p>"Here it is 24 plus hours later and he still has not been charged - and they do have weekend arraignments," Galen said. </p><p>Law enforcement officials say their suspect is in custody and the arraignment is expected to take place Monday. FOX 2 reached out to police and the Michigan Humane Society and Humane Society officials say they will comment on Monday. </p><p>"They're going to have to work pretty hard to put together some sort of case against him because I don't know if he engaged in any illegal activity whatsoever," Galen said. <li> <a href="/news/local-news/married-56-years-melvindale-couple-dies-hours-apart-holding-hands" title="Married 56 years, Melvindale couple dies hours apart holding hands" >
<h4>Married 56 years, Melvindale couple dies hours apart holding hands</h4>
<p>It is a true love story. Their daughters say during their 56 years of marriage the couple were always together - and they were up until they took their final breaths. True love in life and in death. Will and Judy Webb grew up in Detroit and started as friends.</p>
</a> </li>
<li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-officers-shoot-armed-man-twice-outside-roseville-home-depot" title="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot" >
<h4>Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot</h4>
<p>Police shot and wounded an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Roseville Home Depot Monday. A 22-year-old man was wounded twice, was arrested and is hospitalized in stable condition while no customers or employees were injured in the incident. According to Roseville police an altercation at the second floor of the Baymont Motel on 13 Mile led to an initial call, but police did not find anyone there.</p>
</a> </li>
<li> <a href="/news/local-news/family-wants-justice-for-17-year-old-in-fatal-gratiot-hit-and-run" title="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run" >
<h4>Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run</h4>
<p>John Ford Jr. was killed Saturday night as he attempted to walk across Gratiot and was struck and killed. Ashley Norman was overcome by the heart wrenching reality that she will never see her 17-year-old brother alive again. "It is killing me that I can't see my brother now," she said.</p>
</a> </li> Will and Judy Webb grew up in Detroit and started as friends.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-officers-shoot-armed-man-twice-outside-roseville-home-depot" title="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Police__Officers_shoot_armed_man_twice_o_0_6880972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Officers shoot armed man twice outside Roseville Home Depot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 11:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police shot and wounded an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Roseville Home Depot Monday.</p><p> A 22-year-old man was wounded twice, was arrested and is hospitalized in stable condition while no customers or employees were injured in the incident. </p><p>According to Roseville police an altercation at the second floor of the Baymont Motel on 13 Mile led to an initial call, but police did not find anyone there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/family-wants-justice-for-17-year-old-in-fatal-gratiot-hit-and-run" title="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/11/Family_wants_justice_for_17_year_old_in__0_6880559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family wants justice for 17-year-old in fatal Gratiot hit and run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 11 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> <p 