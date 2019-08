- Several families are displaced following a fire in a mobile home community in Livingston County.

Green Oak Township fire investigators believe it was started by someone using a blow torch to clear weeds.

The flames quickly spread Wednesday afternoon on Floreen Lane, burning through two homes and damaging a third. Dozens of residents were evacuated, as the HAZMAT team responded to leaks in two large propane tanks.

One woman told us her brother lost his home, and a pet.

"My neighbor came knocking at my door, which I live across, so this is like a family oriented - there's so many different families that live here in trailers, so it's affecting everyone," Brenda Vaughan said.

We're told the Red Cross is helping some of the displaced families find temporary shelter.