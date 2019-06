- Police are investigating after a man was critically hurt in a shooting overnight at a Coney Island on Detroit's west side. An employee tells us the shooting was over fried mushrooms.

A group of two men and a woman came to the Nicky D's Coney on 7 Mile and Livernois around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An employee tells us they wanted to order fried mushrooms but got angry when they found out they weren't available. The group left and came back about 15-20 minutes later, we're told, and one of them started shooting.

One man was critically injured; we're told it was a regular customer in his 40s who was sitting there eating his cheeseburger. He was shot in the face.

"This [expletive] is crazy. Somebody can't just sit here and just get shot for no reason; he didn't say nothing to nobody. Over no mushrooms, some angry customers come and shoot this dude for no reason [sic]," the employee told us.

Police are looking for two men wearing a white uniform shirt with an unknown logo. They drove off in a black Ford F-150.

If you have any information about what happened, call Detroit police.