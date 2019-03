- Police have a woman in custody after a man was shot and killed over the weekend in Harper Woods.

In 20 years as a landlord at Grosse Pointe Condominiums in Harper Woods, Dieter Kies found out there was a murder inside one of the units early Sunday morning.

“Got a text - not a good morning - that one of my tenants shot her boyfriend,” he told us.

Harper Woods Police are only saying right now that a man was shot multiple times, and that a woman is in police custody. Kies says they were a couple and lived together.

“I know we are dealing with buildings here but these people become more than tenants they become friends,” he said.

Kies says the police had been called to their unit for fighting about a half of a dozen times. He says they have 2-month-old baby together, and that the baby is now being cared for by family.

“I met one of the relatives out here and they picked up some items for the baby.”

The suspected shooter has been a tenant at the condo for two years; she’s expected to be charged early next week.

Kies is saddened for both families dealing with this tragedy.

“I was literally upstairs with them, grabbed their hands and told them I’d pray for them and I did, wanted to let them know we’re caring and will continue praying for them,” he said.