- The Detroit Police Department is investigating a man who was found dead inside the Detroit Gentleman Motorcycle Club on Grand River.

According to police, a member arrived at the club around 10:45 Tuesday morning and found the African-American man dead inside.

Friends and family at the scene said the man's death may have been a suicide. His bike was found on fire behind the club and police are not saying anything is confirmed yet.

Police are investigating and FOX 2 is at the club. We'll provide more information as it develops.

BREAKING: Man found shot to death inside Detroit Gentlemen Club on Grand River. Police say a member of the club walked in and found him dead. @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/86NkztVTq3 — Erika Erickson (@FOX2Erika) May 21, 2019

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741 CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.